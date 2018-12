One of the most important rules of marketing is test, test, test.

Always do marketing test runs before you commit cash to an advertising campaign. Before you send out a mailing, run it by a few people. Before you commit to a Yellow Pages ad, test it on a flier. Before you go crazy with any ad, test it on a smaller scale.

