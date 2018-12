Meet new people by joining a club or community function.

Join a service club. You'll meet local businesspeople, help your community and have fun. Don't fall for the ancient cigar smoke and dirty movies. Today's service clubs are filled with vibrant, people-oriented individuals of all ages and genders. Look in the Yellow Pages under "Organizations," "Associations" or "Clubs."

