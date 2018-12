Intellectual property: protecting your inventions and ideas--part 1 of 3

Design patents are the most common because they protect the way something looks as opposed to the way it operates. For example, if you designed a tissue-box holder that looks like a volcano, you may be able to get a design patent (you don't claim to have invented tissue-box holders, just the look of the tissue-box holder you designed).

