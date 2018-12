Intellectual property: protecting your inventions and ideas--part 3 of 3

January 30, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This type of patent covers new strains of plants created by engineered, asexual production. To receive patent protection, the plant you invent must be original and "useful" in some manner. It cannot be an obvious strain that could easily be created by anyone with knowledge of plant reproduction.

Excerpted from Starting a Home-based Business