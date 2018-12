Why business owners should take plastic

November 27, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There are dozens of reasons to accept credit cards. First and foremost, research shows that credit cards increase the profitability, speed and size of customer purchases. Many people prefer not to carry cash, especially when traveling. Others prefer to pay with credit cards because they know that it will be easier to return or exchange the merchandise.

Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up Guide You'll Ever Need