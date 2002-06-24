Suffering From Eye Fatigue?

Eye fatigue is not entirely preventable, but you can avoid some of the strain by controlling your lighting conditions.
Experts say the ideal environment is an evenly lit, all-white room with no windows. While that may be hard to achieve, there are things you can do to improve your lighting.

  • Fluorescent lighting is a good light source. But make sure the light comes from more than one direction.
  • Wall scones direct light upward creating a uniform plane of brightness on the ceiling that then reflects down to the work surface.
  • Torchier lamps evenly brighten rooms, improving reading conditions. Table lamps, on the other hand, should never be used as your only light source. They create patches of light and dark.

These suggestions might sound trivial, but most experts believe up to 95 percent of all home offices have the wrong lighting.

Excerpted from Get Smart: 365 Tips To Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ

