Working Lunches

Some meetings are impossible to schedule during normal work hours.

June 26, 2002 1 min read

Your clients may be too busy to host a sales call, or inundated with proposals from many of your industry colleagues. This is where a little extra effort on your part is advisable and will serve to break up the daily routine you may find monotonous.

Business meals are generally more relaxed than more formal meetings, and an invitation to lunch could put your client in a more receptive mood toward what your company has to offer. You can also establish friendships and professional networks this way.

Even if your business isn't conducive to meetings, you can still schedule some luncheons with business partners and focus groups-or with a friend-to break up a hectic day.

