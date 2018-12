Get a satisfied customer/client to help promote your product or service.

When customers are happy with your service, ask them for a testimonial letter. Get permission to use quotes from the letters in your print ads and brochures. Also ask if you can give past customers' phone numbers to certain qualified prospects so they can get a solid recommendation about your business firsthand.

