Balancing Business and Marriage

Avoid these five common traps so both your business and your marriage can thrive.

June 28, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

1. Misplacing your priorities: Your relationship should always come first. Don't let the business become more important than the marriage.

2. Overworking: Don't fall into the all-work-and-no-play trap. It proves deadly to both the business and the relationship.

3. Poor communication: Couples must talk openly and frequently about both business and personal issues.

4. Forgetting the big picture: It's all too easy to get bogged down in the daily minutia. But don't lose sight of your business or personal goals.

5. Conflicting personalities: In business, it's actually better to think differently than the same. Consider your differences opportunities to grow your business.

Excerpted from Get Smart: 365 Tips To Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ