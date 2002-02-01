International Expansion News: Burger King, Church's Chicken, McDonald's

<b></b>

Miami-Burger King will expand its operation in Britain, creating 1,250 new jobs in the process. The chain will generate the full- and part-time positions by opening up 35 restaurants during 2002, bringing the total number of British outlets up to 720. The move is part of a long-term plan to open 300 new restaurants in the next five years, creating a total of 11,000 new jobs. -Associated Press

Atlanta-AFC Enterprises Inc. has signed a franchising agreement to open 100 Church's Chicken restaurants in 19 African countries by 2007. The first is scheduled to open in South Africa in April. -Associated Press

Oak Brook, Illinois-McDonald's, looking to grab market share from fast-food leader Jollibee Foods, introduced its McCafe coffee concept in the Philippines. McDonald's operates about 240 units in the Philippines, which gives it a smaller presence than Jollibee's 406 burger units, 196 pizza stores, 182 Chinese restaurants and 21 pastry shops. -Nation's Restaurant News