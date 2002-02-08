Have a Sales Plan

Many experts recommend you go into a sales presentation with a written plan.

February 8, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Writing a sales plan in advance helps you uncover possible prospect objections. If your prospect does make some objections, write them down. This shows you're really listening to what the prospect is saying.

To help the customer make a prompt decision, offer a first-time incentive. This could be an immediate discount, free shipping or bonus merchandise.

Also, offer a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee. This could make the difference for clients considering doing business with untested entrepreneurs.

Excerpted from Get Smart: 365 Tips To Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ