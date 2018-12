<b></b>

February 4, 2002 1 min read

St. Louis-Panera Bread Co. announced an agreement with Mark and Monica von Waaden of Austin, Texas, to open 20 Panera Bread bakery-cafes in the Houston area. The couple plans to open their first location by January 2003.

Last July, Chuck and Andria Cain signed an agreement to open 10 Panera Bread locations in Northwest Houston. Their first bakery-café is scheduled to open this May. -Panera Bread Co.