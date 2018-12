<b></b>

February 5, 2002 1 min read

Dallas-Tricon Global Restaurants, operator of the Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and KFC chains, plans to open 1,400 new restaurants in order to further bolster its earnings. Tricon expects revenue to increase between 6 and 7 percent and sales to grow between 4 and 5 percent in 2002. Franchise fees have been considered a major factor in the company's success-fees are expected to increase to $850 million. -Reuters