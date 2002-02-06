GNC Execs Tour to Present New Business Plan and Expansion Possibilities
Pittsburgh-General Nutrition Companies Inc. announced senior management's cross-country tour of major franchising markets to hold annual, local meetings with franchisees. The meetings will highlight growth over the last three years in the individual markets and in the industry in general, new business-building initiatives and the opportunity for local expansion, including incorporating GNC's new smoothie bar concept into local stores. -General Nutrition Companies Inc.