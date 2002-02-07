New Austin Children's Museum Exhibit Sponsored By Schlotzsky's

<b></b>

February 7, 2002

Austin, Texas-Schlotzsky's Inc. will sponsor a hands-on exhibit at the Austin Children's Museum that mirrors children's love of pizza while helping them learn about shapes, fractions, division, culinary science and role-playing. The exhibit, "Pizza-Any Way You Slice It!" will run at the museum from February 2 through May 4.

In 1997, Schlotzsky's senior executives John and Jeff Wooley personally donated 20,000 square feet of warehouse space for the Austin Children's Museum's downtown expansion, rent-free for 10 years. -Schlotzsky's Inc.