Home, Sweet Home

February 1, 2002 2 min read

February 2002 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com.

Yesterday, I spent over an hour on the freeways of Southern California to get myself to work. Typically, the drive is around 45 minutes. But throw in a nasty car wreck, and you can tack on at least an extra 15 minutes. And guess what? That hour-long drive is considered quick in comparison to the two or more hours some Southern Californians spend on the road each morning. Now, I'm not telling you this for the sake of complaining. I'm actually expressing my envy of those fortunate ones whose commute is no longer than the walk from bedroom to shower to home office.

For those of you looking to start a business from home-whether it's because you want a quick commute, you want a part-time gig on the side or whatever your reason might be-you don't need to justify yourself to us at HomeOfficemag.com. We understand exactly why you want to start a homebased business. And we're here to help you do just that. In Homebased 101, we give you all the basics of starting a business from home, including legal concerns, image and any hassles you might encounter.

Keep in mind as you start your homebased business that it's not enough to simply want to start a business from home-you need to make sure it'll be met with success in your target market. Likewise, consider whether you want to start from scratch or buy into an existing concept offered by a franchise. Check out our Franchise Zone for help in making this decision. Research all you can so you're sure to start off on the right foot.

Remember, the choice of whether to start a business from home is a personal one, so don't take it lightly. And if you've already started your homebased business, you likely still need some assistance with running it successfully. HomeOfficemag is here to help-even if we don't have the pleasure of making business calls from the backyard.