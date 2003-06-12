Be a Good Corporate Citizen

There are plenty of good causes that can use a helping hand. Here are a few ideas that might work for your company.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
  • Join an adopt-a-highway program.
  • School intern program: offer high school or local college students the opportunity for some real-world experience.
  • Food for the elderly or homeless: Help financially or by serving meals.
  • Audiobooks for the blind: Audiotape producers are always looking for readers and funding.
  • Hold an American Red Cross blood drive at your place of business.
  • Help with fund-raising for any number of good social causes.
  • Get involved with a high-profile telethon for local public TV.
  • Invite service clubs and youth groups to visit your offices or plant. Show them your product and how you make it, giving some idea of your impact on the local economy. For youth groups, prepare a token visit remembrance.

Excerpted from Knock-Out Marketing: Powerful Strategies to Punch Up Your Sales

