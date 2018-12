Beware, some areas may prevent business use of your home.

February 13, 2003

Investigate zoning ordinances carefully if you plan to start a business at home. Residential areas tend to have strict zoning regulations preventing business use of the home. Even so, it is possible to get a variance, or conditional-use permit.

