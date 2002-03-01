Solo Mission

Paul Stannard used to make software for other companies. When he turned 40, he decided to make the profits his own.

Vital Stats: Paul Stannard, 48, founder and CEO of SmartDraw.com in San Diego

Company: Manufacturer of diagramming software since 1994

2001 Sales: $3 million (and "very profitable")

"When we were raising money to start our [first] company, we had to explain to investors what 'software' was."

History Repeats Itself: "I founded a software company in about 1982, and there was the same boom-bust cycle [as in the late '90s]. By 1985, 'software' in a company name was guaranteed to make any investor spit on the floor. We didn't go out of business, but finally took our marbles and went home in the late '80s."

The Big "Four-Oh": "I decided to get back into the game on my 40th birthday. I was making a good living writing software for all sorts of people that published it [like Microsoft], but I got the itch to do something different, and said, 'You know, Stannard, you're 40--you better get off your butt.' "