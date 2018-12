Use your employees as a focus group for markets they may be more familiar with.

For example: If you're targeting minority markets, look to your employees for help. Is your work force multicultural? Ask employees for advice on going after the markets they know. Involve them in planning your advertising campaigns and promotions to those markets. Let them serve as your focus group for new products and services geared to minority markets. Reward employees when their ideas pay off.

