Should You Incorporate?
Most people think of huge entities when they picture "a corporation." But it could be you.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Owners of small businesses also form corporations, for several reasons:
- To protect their personal finances and assets from business creditors
- To protect themselves personally from actions of the business
- To take advantage of "executive privileges" afforded to the corporation's employees
- To begin business operations with a setup that provides for future growth through investors/shareholders
Excerpted from Starting a Home-based Business