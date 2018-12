Sell to the people most likely to buy.

February 14, 2002 1 min read

Your best prospects have a keen interest in your product or service and the money to purchase it. If you're selling fax machines, don't try to sell to people who have never bought one. Sell to those who already have one or those you know are interested in buying one. Show them how yours is superior.

