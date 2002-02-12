McDonald's Offers $50,000 in Grant to Promote Family Involvement in Education

<b></b>

February 12, 2002 1 min read

Valley Stream, New York-Through the McDonald's Together in Education grant program, the company's New York Tri-State franchisees are making $50,000 in grants available to fund programs or activities that tie parents back to the schools and help increase family participation in education. Teachers and members of Parent Teacher Associations and Parent Teacher Organizations in the Tri-State are eligible for the program. For more information, visit www.mcdonaldsnymetro.com. -New York Tri-State McDonald's Restaurants