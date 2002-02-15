Expansion News--Del Taco, Subway

<b></b>
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Laguna Hills, California-Del Taco announced the signing of a deal with Restaurant Concepts of Missouri LLC to open 14 franchised restaurants over the next seven years. The development agreement enables Del Taco to make St. Louis a solid base for new franchise expansion into the Midwest markets. The company currently has three company-owned restaurants in the St. Louis area. -Financial Times

Milford, Connecticut-Subway Restaurants has passed McDonald's in having the largest number of outlets in the United States. As of December 31, 2001, Subway operated 13,247 outlets, compared with McDonald's 13,099 at the close of the same period. Subway opened 904 U.S. restaurants last year and plans to open about the same number this year, according to a company spokesperson. McDonald's opened 295 domestic units in 2001. -Nation's Restaurant News

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market