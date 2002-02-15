Expansion News--Del Taco, Subway

<b></b>

Laguna Hills, California-Del Taco announced the signing of a deal with Restaurant Concepts of Missouri LLC to open 14 franchised restaurants over the next seven years. The development agreement enables Del Taco to make St. Louis a solid base for new franchise expansion into the Midwest markets. The company currently has three company-owned restaurants in the St. Louis area. -Financial Times

Milford, Connecticut-Subway Restaurants has passed McDonald's in having the largest number of outlets in the United States. As of December 31, 2001, Subway operated 13,247 outlets, compared with McDonald's 13,099 at the close of the same period. Subway opened 904 U.S. restaurants last year and plans to open about the same number this year, according to a company spokesperson. McDonald's opened 295 domestic units in 2001. -Nation's Restaurant News