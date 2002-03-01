Cool Clicks 03/02

Stay easily informed and compliant with an unlikely source: A government site.

March 1, 2002 1 min read

It's the law: Navigating the catacombs of the laws and regulations that govern small businesses has never been an easy task. BusinessLaw.gov can help you stay informed and compliant. Brought to us by the SBA and a hodgepodge of federal offices, BusinessLaw.gov is stocked with regulatory details, legal help guides, news and laws.

The best place to start is with the last thing you'd expect to find on a government site: "Plain English Guides." These succinct and easy-to-navigate guides cover everything from discrimination in the workplace to transfer of ownership. State and local information is at your fingertips through a pull-down menu on the home page. But we've just scratched the surface of the resources available here. The site's most endearing feature is its ease-of-use, so don't hesitate to jump into the FAQs, take advantage of the "Tools" section or post to the public forum