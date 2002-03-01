Cool Clicks 03/02

Stay easily informed and compliant with an unlikely source: A government site.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the March 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

It's the law: Navigating the catacombs of the laws and regulations that govern small businesses has never been an easy task. BusinessLaw.gov can help you stay informed and compliant. Brought to us by the SBA and a hodgepodge of federal offices, BusinessLaw.gov is stocked with regulatory details, legal help guides, news and laws.

The best place to start is with the last thing you'd expect to find on a government site: "Plain English Guides." These succinct and easy-to-navigate guides cover everything from discrimination in the workplace to transfer of ownership. State and local information is at your fingertips through a pull-down menu on the home page. But we've just scratched the surface of the resources available here. The site's most endearing feature is its ease-of-use, so don't hesitate to jump into the FAQs, take advantage of the "Tools" section or post to the public forum

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market