Gear 03/02

Boost your PC power before you add Windows XP or just purchase a PC ready-made for the program.

March 1, 2002 1 min read

Performa 1GHz



Evergreen Technologies



(800) 733-0934



www.evergreennow.com



Street price: $160

Don't even think about putting Windows XP on a desktop unless it meets or beats Microsoft's demanding system requirements. Evergreen's CPU/memory upgrade bundles can close the gaps. For example, Evergreen's Performa 1GHz can take certain Pentium II and Pentium III systems to 1GHz and adds 128MB of 100MHz SDRAM. Just swap out your old CPU with the new processor and pop in the extra memory. --M.H.

SmartStep 100D



Dell



(800) 917-DELL



www.dell.com



Street price: $499

The ready-made SmartStep 100D is priced well below Dell's other offerings and is equipped with an Intel Celeron processor, 128MB SDRAM, a 20GB hard drive and plenty of slots for upgrades. Choose between Windows XP Home Edition (not networkable) or Windows 98 SE (the smarter option) and get Norton AntiVirus 2001 free.--G.P.