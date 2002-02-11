YoungBiz and SIFE Join Forces to Educate Youth

Camps, workshops to help youngsters develop their entrepreneurial skills

You could call it a match made in heaven.thousands of college students with the mission of "changing the world" with free enterprise education--and all the educational resources and tools for them to make it happen.

YoungBiz, a leading youth education organization, and Students In Free Enterprise (SIFE) World Headquarters have joined forces to provide youth educational camps and workshops on personal finance, business skills, investing and entrepreneurship. The collaboration marries SIFE's 840 (and counting) teams on college campuses across the nation with the potential to raise funds by hosting top-notch youth education programs.

SIFE's mission to teach free enterprise, market economics, business and entrepreneurship is a perfect match with the YoungBiz mission to empower youth with basic financial, entrepreneurial and business skills. This strategic partnership will provide programs for youth ages 11 to 17 throughout the nation, offering them real-world experience in everything from setting financial goals and managing money to creating stock portfolios and business plans. SIFE teams will benefit, too, from learning how to effectively teach youth and run profitable camps. This initiative will enable SIFE members to "learn by teaching"--to develop leadership, teamwork and communication skills, and to pass these skills along to a younger generation.

Using YoungBiz curricula that adhere to educational standards, SIFE teams will have the opportunity to host YoungBiz 'Trep Camp for young entrepreneurs ('trep is how teen entrepreneurs describe themselves) or YoungBiz Better Investing camps. These YoungBiz camps have already received heavy media coverage and national recognition for their innovative approach and fun learning environment. Through certified instructors, field trips, guest speakers, activities and competitions, the YoungBiz method provides campers with real-world experience; each camper starts an investment portfolio or a business enterprise.

"Our work with SIFE has shown us what a resource these talented college students are for teaching others, especially youth. Their eagerness to help youth develop solid business and financial skills will have a tremendous impact on our future economy," said YoungBiz CEO Steve Morris.

Prior to this partnership, several SIFE teams throughout the country were already working with YoungBiz. In fact, the three-time national champion SIFE team at Butte College in Oroville, California, incorporates YoungBiz curricula and turnkey programs in its flagship youth entrepreneurship initiative. The joint programs will begin this spring after SIFE teams have undergone training with YoungBiz instructors. YoungBiz camps and workshops are already scheduled in Atlanta; Houston; New York City; Orlando, Florida; San Francisco; and Washington, DC. With SIFE teams now on board, YoungBiz will soon post an expanded list of camps and workshops, including dates, at www.youngbiz.com. Don't you wish you had this when you were a kid?

