The Fast & the Franchising

The 103 fastest-growing franchises for 2002
1 min read

This story appears in the March 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Not everything about the economy is slowing. These recession-defying franchises seem to be experiencing the kind of growth we saw in the good old days. Need proof that there's no time like the present for capitalizing on an opportunity? Take a look at the following pages, in which we've listed the franchises that have grown the fastest over the past year.

Ties are listed alphabetically. Rankings are based on growth in the number of franchises from 2000 to 2001 as verified in Entrepreneur's 23rd Annual Franchise 500®.

This ranking is not intended to endorse any particular franchise, but rather to provide a starting point for your research. Due diligence includes reading all the company's literature and its Uniform Franchise Offering Circular, calling and visiting the system's existing franchisees, and consulting with an attorney and an accountant. Rushing through the research phase will only slow you up on the path to franchise success.

View Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises for 2002 now!

