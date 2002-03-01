Cash In

Cash accounting is about to get more use.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

A number of entrepreneurs will find good news in a recently issued IRS procedure allowing certain businesses with gross receipts of up to $10 million to use the cash method of accounting for income and expenses rather than the accrual method.

When companies use the cash method, income is taxable when received, and expenses are deductible when paid. With the accrual method, transactions are taxable or deductible when incurred.

While the proposed change is welcomed by a number of entrepreneurs, it will not apply as broadly as some might think, says Dennis J. Tepe, CPA and tax partner with accounting firm Jackson, Rolfes, Spurgeon & Co. in Dayton, Ohio. For example, manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, miners, and certain publishers and sound recorders aren't allowed to use the cash method of accounting, according to the IRS, unless they are principally a service business or perform certain kinds of custom manufacturing.

Even so, the IRS is providing needed guidance for any service business that has a small percentage of inventory items as part of its revenues--such as a computer trainer/consultant who also sells software applications. In the past, it was unclear whether these firms were required to use the accrual method. Now, as long as the service part is more than 50 percent of the business, the cash method can be used, says Tepe.

"This change amounts to a home run for small business," says Sen. Christopher "Kit" Bond [R-MO], the ranking Republican on the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship.

In addition, Sen. Bond says the new procedure will result in significant tax simplification for more than half a million small firms. Last year, he introduced legislation calling on the IRS to increase the safe harbor for companies to use cash accounting beyond the current $1 million level. But in 2001 the agency made the change without passage of legislation.

HELPFUL WEB SITE
  • Notice 2001-76 on the accounting change is available through the IRS Web site at www.irs.gov

Great Falls, Virginia, writer Joan Szabo has reported on tax issues for more than 15 years.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market