Growth Strategies

Cheap Labor

How to get a lower workers' comp premium
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

If the law says you need workers' comp insurance--and in most states, it does if you have three or more employees--you may think you're stuck with the premium you're quoted. Not so. Some creativity and attention to detail can mean plenty of savings. Jim Royles, director of workers' compensation product management at insurance and financial services company The Hartford, offers these tips:

$ Classify employees correctly. Your policy shows classifications, job descriptions and estimated payroll. Review it for accuracy, and contact your agent or carrier with questions.

$ Consider a deductible. Typically, workers' comp covers from first dollar, but Royles says about 75 percent of states allow deductibles, which earn you premium credits. Consider your claims history and the amount of the credit when making your decision.

$ Drop your own coverage. Many states let owners or corporate officers take themselves out of the workers' comp policy. That could lower costs, but would also mean you wouldn't be covered for an on-the-job injury.

$ Ask about merit rating credits. In many states, smaller businesses that typically pay $5,000 in premiums or less may be entitled to a credit of 5 to 15 percent if they have not had any lost-time claims during a period designated by the carrier.

$ Start safety and drug-free workplace programs. These programs may qualify for premium credits.

$ Keep accurate payroll records. Insurance carriers deduct "excludable compensation" (such as the difference between base and overtime pay, tips and some other forms of compensation) from your payroll to determine your premium, so keep detailed records.

$ Shop around. Royles says there was a time when all carriers charged the same rates, but those days are gone.

Jacquelyn Lynn is a freelance business writer in Orlando, Florida.

Contact Source

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?