Meet & Potatoes
March 2002
In a perfect selling world, you'd collect a few major clients who would remain loyal forever and whose needs would never change. You'd rarely have to look for new business. Sounds great, except that in the real world, you have to consistently find ways to get new customers. In other words, you've got to network.
Some entrepreneurs dread networking because it forces them to go outside their safe, familiar circle of contacts. But the truth is, most of your potential business lies outside your comfort zone.
When you meet contacts, ask questions. Find out who they are, what they do and what their interests are.
