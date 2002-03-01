Meet & Potatoes

The basics you need to get out of your comfort zone and network

March 1, 2002 1 min read

In a perfect selling world, you'd collect a few major clients who would remain loyal forever and whose needs would never change. You'd rarely have to look for new business. Sounds great, except that in the real world, you have to consistently find ways to get new customers. In other words, you've got to network.

Some entrepreneurs dread networking because it forces them to go outside their safe, familiar circle of contacts. But the truth is, most of your potential business lies outside your comfort zone.