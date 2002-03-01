Split Screen

Watch TV on your flat-panel monitor.

March 1, 2002 1 min read

Keep up with the stock market and business news at your desk with Samsung's 17-inch SyncMaster 171MP flat-panel monitor with built-in TV tuner. Just plug in a coaxial cable feed and turn it on. This Windows and Mac-compatible super-thin display saves space, saves electricity and lets you watch TV full screen or in a window while you work. It's HDTV-ready, and its built-in speakers (as well as all the usual TV and computer display controls) are conveniently located on the lower front panel of its sleek silver frame. They can be adjusted by hand or with the remote control. ($1,299; 800-SAMSUNG, www.samsungusa.com/monitor)