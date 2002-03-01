If That's the Case . . .



HEY, ENTREPRENEURS! WHAT'S IN YOUR BRIEFCASE? Brian Scudamore, 31, 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, a junk removal company with 24 franchises, based in Vancouver, British Columbia

A dog leash. "[Having a dog at work] really helps keep the stress level down." * Personal mission statement * A photo of himself driving a NASCAR * A coffee card Marley Majcher, 31, The Party Goddess!, a catering and event planning company in Pasadena, California

1 half-eaten bag of peanuts * 1 poem bookmark * 1 package of Trident * 3 moist towelettes from various airlines * a $1 bill * business cards * 1 half pack of vitamins Scot Johnson, 30, i3Solutions Inc., a Sterling, Virginia-based provider of strategic, technical and creative consulting services

"My briefcase is my Palm Pilot, Palm Keyboard and Wireless Modem. I'm answering this on a train from Washington, DC, to New York City."