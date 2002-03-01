Start From the Bottom

Learn how to be a franchisor by beginning as a franchisee.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Tracey Wills wanted to be a franchisor. She thought it would be a great way to expand her pharmacy and durable medical equipment business. Her next step? Become a franchisee. "I thought, what better way to learn about franchising than to buy one?" the 37-year-old explains.

Four years ago, Wills opened the doors to her Oklahoma City-based The Women's Health Boutique, a women's medical product retailer. The store sells items such as breast pumps, support garments and skin-care products. The boutique also carries prostheses, wigs and hats for breast cancer patients.

Prior to running her two businesses, Wills was a nurse, something she feels made The Women's Health Boutique a good match for her. "Any business that relates to your past experience is probably going to be an easier business for you to enter," she says. "The learning curve for me was probably not as steep as it would be for someone else."

Wills is still interested in franchising her business, but has no plans to let go of The Women's Health Boutique. "I'd still like to be a franchisee once I become a franchisor," she says. "My franchise [would be] in another line of business that would not compete with the boutique."

Even with a medical background, operating two different businesses is hard work. Wills spends one day a week at the store and makes frequent visits, often discussing new products and clinical information with employees.

Though few of her employees have medical backgrounds, Wills says many have personal experiences to relate. "A couple of them have had breast cancer themselves," Wills says, "and therefore have a strong tie to the customers."

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

3 Ways to Succeed in a Startup Accelerator

Starting a Business

6 Entrepreneurial Lessons From Evan Britton of Famous Birthdays

Starting a Business

4 Secrets to Starting a Business and Scaling an Online Platform