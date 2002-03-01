What's New

Putting signage on shirts is a cinch for Sign-a-Rama's founder.
This story appears in the March 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Instead of hiring someone else to create customized shirts and other products for his company, Sign-a-Rama founder and president Ray Titus did it himself. In 2000, Titus opened EmbroidMe in West Palm Beach, Florida, selling embroidered and screen-printed apparel and customized promotional items.

EmbroidMe began franchising in January 2001 and has 20 locations. The company plans to open 50 more franchises by the end of this year.

