Free Publicity

Magazine Contributor
This story appears in the March 2002 issue of Entrepreneur.

What the world needs now is love, sweet love--or some really great PR.

Check out Karma Communications founder Jenny Pemberton's idea of how to make the world a better place. This Ashland, Kentucky, entrepreneur is using her marketing and public relations company for good--she's doing full publicity campaigns for small businesses in their first year of business . . . free of charge. Her services include press releases, brochures, trade show PR, media kits and media relations. (She's even translated a press release into French for one of her clients.) Though none of her clients has reached profitability yet, at least one has insisted on a written payment plan for when the time comes, because he valued her services so much.

Having worked with a range of businesses, from an entertainment company and a pool-maintenance service to a specialty products marketing service, Pemberton has done it all. "I see this as an opportunity to work globally," says Pemberton, 40. "I hope I help make everyone successful--in my own small way." Companies are chosen on a case-by-case basis; for more information, log on to www.karma-com.com.

