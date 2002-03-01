Tome Time

This story appears in the March 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

How would you like to work for you? No, we don't mean being self-employed, but rather, what do you think you're like as a boss? Sam Geist offers some valuable management advice in his new book, Would You Work for You? (Addington & Wentworth Inc., $24.95).

Whether you've already got employees or are just gearing up to hire your start-up staff, are you a leader who inspires? Or do you make your employees tremble in their boots? Complete with a mirror-like cover, this book is all about looking at yourself as an employer to find your weaknesses and eliminate them. There are typical leadership sections that discuss how to hire, train and create a good team as well as nifty challenges on getting to know the real you.

If you're considering going the franchise or business opportunity route, be sure to check out our book Franchises & Business Opportunities: How to Find, Buy and Operate a Successful Business (Entrepreneur Press, $12.95). Franchise attorney Andrew A. Caffey's step-by-step guide includes insider secrets for finding the perfect franchise, understanding the legal nuts and bolts, warning signs to watch for and more.

Geist & Associates Inc.
(800) 567-1861, www.samgeist.com

