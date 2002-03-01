Wish You Were Here

People don't open junk mail, so send a postcard. All they have to do is turn it over.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Q: How would you suggest we first introduce our new business to customers--via postcard or letter, for example-since our service is time--sensitive, new and not driven by repeat clients?
Name withheld

A: You'll do better with postcards. We've known for a long time that many people don't open envelopes, but now, due to anthrax scares, people are even less inclined to open letters from strangers.

Fortunately, postcards are less expensive to produce--and you can even create them with your own computer and printer. Try Microsoft Publisher, which offers various postcard templates, including some that use postcard stock available from Paper Direct.

An effective postcard accomplishes several things: It prompts some customers to phone you, and it inspires others to find out more about your business by logging on to your Web site (assuming your URL appears on the postcard). At a bare minimum, your postcard should prompt potential customers to remember something positive about your business. Effective postcards communicate something important, and some customers even hold on to them for future reference.

Because postcards have a limited amount of space, having a memorable business name and a logo that conveys your business are two shortcuts for making a great impression. Most important, though, you must succinctly state how your product or service--whether it's cleaning windows or repairing computers--will help the recipient of the postcard, and why you're the company to do the work.

Paul and Sarah Edwards' most recent book is Changing Directions Without Losing Your Way. Send them your start-up questions at www.workingfromhome.com or e-mail entmag@entrepreneur.com.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market