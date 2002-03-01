Flash 03/02

Food is growing up with new burger chain amenities, healthy fast food and upscale hamburgers.
This story appears in the March 2002 issue of Entrepreneur.
  • All Grown Up: An Orange County, Florida, McDonald's is wooing adults with amenities such as a pool table, gourmet coffees and specialty desserts; a new program lets Burger King customers earn points to use on eBay.
  • Couldn't Hurt: Are "healthy fast-food" chains like Andrew Smash, EVOS, Healthy Bites Grill, O'Naturals and Topz set for takeoff? Depends on whether consumers decide soy burgers, veggie dogs and baked french fries taste good, or are just good for you.
  • Eat the Upper Crust: Whether at fine restaurants or chains like Johnny Rockets, burgers are going upscale, graced with gourmet extras ranging from chipotle mayonnaise and applewood-smoked bacon to pancetta, truffles and foie gras.

