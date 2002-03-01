It Figures 03/02

99%

of all U.S. employers are small businesses.

SOURCE: SBA Office of Advocacy 87%

of e-crimes are directly related to online auction sites.

SOURCE: eMarketer and Internet Fraud Complaint Center 27%

of those complaints involve beanie toys.

SOURCE: eMarketer and Internet Fraud Complaint Center 22%

more people worked from home at least one day a week in 2001 compared to 2000.

SOURCE: International Telenetwork Association 50%

of home office workers say their offices are a mess.

SOURCE: "Greenfield/Logitech Home Office Survey"

55 million

people will have broadband access at work by 2005, up from 24 million in 2000.

SOURCE: Jupiter Research 12%

of consumers now pay to access previously free Web sites.

SOURCE: Pew Internet & American Life Project 86%

of consumers who request driving directions online travel to businesses.

SOURCE: MapBlast! 60%

of them make purchases.

SOURCE: MapBlast! 3.2 million

women-owned firms generate

$661 billion

a year in the top 50 U.S. metropolitan areas.

SOURCE: Center for Women's Business Research