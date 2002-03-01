My Queue

It Figures 03/02

Protection from the economic slowdown; home is where the online business is; abandoned online shopping carts; and more
Magazine Contributor
This story appears in the March 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

THE BEST DEFENSE?

COMPANIES ARE USING a variety of stratagies to protect themselves from the economic slowdown. Here's how they're focusing their energies:


SOURCE: PricewaterhouseCoopers
CHECKING OUT
  EMPTY SHOPPING CARTS are a problem online--75 percent of online shoppers abandon their carts without executing a transaction. Here's why:

SOURCE: Jupiter Vividence 		 
NOT-SO-EXOTIC LOCALES
  APPARENTLY, HOME is where the online business is. The breakdown of where online and offline businesses are based:

SOURCE: Yankelovich/Harris Interactive Strategic Consulting Group 		 
Business As Unusual
  THE BIGGEST CHANGE in the number of women-owned firms from 1997 to 2002 occurred in nontraditional markets. Here's how much the number of women-owned businesses increased in these industries:

SOURCE: Center for Women's Business Research 		 
99%
of all U.S. employers are small businesses.
SOURCE: SBA Office of Advocacy

87%
of e-crimes are directly related to online auction sites.
SOURCE: eMarketer and Internet Fraud Complaint Center

27%
of those complaints involve beanie toys.
SOURCE: eMarketer and Internet Fraud Complaint Center

22%
more people worked from home at least one day a week in 2001 compared to 2000.
SOURCE: International Telenetwork Association

50%
of home office workers say their offices are a mess.
SOURCE: "Greenfield/Logitech Home Office Survey"

  55 million
people will have broadband access at work by 2005, up from 24 million in 2000.
SOURCE: Jupiter Research

12%
of consumers now pay to access previously free Web sites.
SOURCE: Pew Internet & American Life Project

86%
of consumers who request driving directions online travel to businesses.
SOURCE: MapBlast!

60%
of them make purchases.
SOURCE: MapBlast!

3.2 million
women-owned firms generate
$661 billion
a year in the top 50 U.S. metropolitan areas.
SOURCE: Center for Women's Business Research

