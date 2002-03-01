It Figures 03/02
This story appears in the March 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
THE BEST DEFENSE?
COMPANIES ARE USING a variety of stratagies to protect themselves from the economic slowdown. Here's how they're focusing their energies:
SOURCE: PricewaterhouseCoopers
|CHECKING OUT
|
EMPTY SHOPPING CARTS
are a problem online--75 percent of online shoppers abandon their carts without executing a transaction. Here's why:
SOURCE: Jupiter Vividence
|NOT-SO-EXOTIC LOCALES
|
APPARENTLY, HOME
is where the online business is. The breakdown of where online and offline businesses are based:
SOURCE: Yankelovich/Harris Interactive Strategic Consulting Group
|Business As Unusual
|
THE BIGGEST CHANGE
in the number of women-owned firms from 1997 to 2002 occurred in nontraditional markets. Here's how much the number of women-owned businesses increased in these industries:
SOURCE: Center for Women's Business Research
|
99%
of all U.S. employers are small businesses.
SOURCE: SBA Office of Advocacy
87%
27%
22%
50%
|
55 million
people will have broadband access at work by 2005, up from 24 million in 2000.
SOURCE: Jupiter Research
12%
86%
60%
3.2 million