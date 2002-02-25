Why Customers Buy

Watching how your customers shop is as important as what they shop for.

February 25, 2002 2 min read

Once upon a time, market research tools consisted mainly of surveys, phones and a pile of pencils. Now a new research company is breaking all the rules, using such high-tech data-gathering tools as video recorders, beepers and even disposable cameras.

E-Lab LLC is a Chicago-based research and design consulting firm that's helping businesses understand not only why their customers buy, but also how, when and with whom. One method the firm uses is a process called "video ethnography." By videotaping subjects while they're in the process of buying, the E-Lab team can get a clearer picture--literally--of the process. E-Lab's evaluation team consists of the requisite anthropologists and social scientists, but it also includes actors, computer specialists and others who bring unique perspectives to the interpretation of data. According to E-Lab partner Rick Robinson, all his employees must have a strong ability to interpret human behavior.

Try using some of E-Lab's philosophies on your own:

Don't assume that buying is universal and predictable. Try to gather as much information about the process of buying as you can--from when your customer puts a product on a grocery list or makes the decision to buy, to entering the store and making the purchase.

Use multiple vehicles to gather information about your customers' buying habits. Have your employees stay on the lookout for patterns in buying and have them record customer comments.