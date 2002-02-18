Wendy's Buys Bistro Chain Café Express

<b></b>

February 18, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Dublin, Ohio--Despite being the best-performing national burger chain, Wendy's International is betting on new concepts to fuel growth. The company recently sunk $10 million into upscale bistro chain Café Express. The purchase of the 13-unit Café Express barely dents the $200 million to $400 million war chest Wendy's set aside in September for acquisitions. While Wendy's still could make a large purchase, the chain will look to casual dining and fast-casual concepts. -AdAge.com