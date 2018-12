<b></b>

February 19, 2002 1 min read

Louisville, Kentucky--Keeping concepts fresh and franchise-friendly is the name of the game these days, and KFC Corp. and International Dairy Queen are working to make sure they come up winners. KFC is testing a new concept, Wing Works, a menu featuring a variety of chicken wings. Dairy Queen--soon to be called DQ Grill & Chill--is focusing its revitalization efforts on unit look and function, unveiling a new menu and restaurant prototype. -Restaurants and Institutions