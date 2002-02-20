Franchises Make a Good Showing at Super Bowl

<b></b>

February 20, 2002 1 min read

San Diego--The American Association of Franchisees & Dealers has released the tabulations for the 15th Advertising Super Bowl, and for the 14th year franchised businesses purchased more advertising spots for the big game than non-franchised enterprises. This year, 75 franchises aired commercials, compared to 44 non-franchised businesses. Franchises airing commercials during the Super Bowl included Subway, Quiznos and Taco Bell. -American Association of Franchisees & Dealers