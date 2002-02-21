Acquisition News--KFC, Tricon

<b></b>
Louisville, Kentucky--KFC Holdings plans to add another international franchise, this time a bakery, to its stable this year. Datuk Abdullah Omar, executive deputy chairman of KFC Holdings, said the KFC group was in the early stages of discussion with a U.S.-based company to acquire the franchise but won't release its name. KFC is no stranger to bakery business, supplying Bakers Street products to supermarkets. It also used to operate a chain of bakery-style cafes under the Bakers Street brand, but they were closed down last year due to unsatisfactory performance. -The Star Online

Dallas--Speculation is running high that Tricon Global Restaurants may be beefing up with the purchase of a burger player, after recent murmurs about a possible acquisition from Tricon president and CEO David Novak. One possibility is Yorkshire Global Restaurant's A&W brand, a chain that Tricon is currently co-branding with its KFC concept. -QSR

