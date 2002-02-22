Financial News--Papa John's, Port of Subs, Sonic, Tricon

<b></b>

Louisville, Kentucky--Domestic systemwide same-store sales at Papa John's International Inc. fell 5.3 percent in January. The company said there was a 5 percent decease in sales at franchised restaurants and a 6.2 percent decline at company-owned restaurants. -Reuters

Reno, Nevada--Port of Subs Inc. saw systemwide all-store sales increase 8.3 percent and comparable store sales increase 3 percent for the calendar year ended December 31, 2001. -Port of Subs

Oklahoma City--Boosted in part by an acceleration of same-store sales in November, Sonic Corp. reported a 12-percent increase in first-quarter earnings, to $9.6 million, versus results of the year-ago period. -Nation's Restaurant News

Dallas--Fourth-quarter net income for Tricon Global Restaurants rose 28 percent, helped by higher sales at its KFC and Taco Bell chains and record international growth. Earnings for the period ended December 29 rose to $164 million, compared with $128 million a year earlier. -Reuters