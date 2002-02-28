Measuring the Effectiveness of Your Advertising: Part 5 of 5

There are a number of ways to measure how well your advertising is working for you.

February 28, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

None of these methods is foolproof. And none of them will work for all types of businesses. But try a few on your advertising efforts, and you'll get a sense of how well they're doing and whether the expenditure is giving you a satisfactory return on investment.

5. Spit Runs: Run two different versions of an ad--with different prices, different products and different time applicability--and measure the difference in responses. This will also allow you to learn which appeals work best with your target audience.

Excerpted from Knock-Out Marketing: Powerful Strategies to Punch Up Your Sales