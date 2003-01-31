Don't Pitch This

Here's what not to include in your pitch letter.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
  • Overly solicitous greetings: Try to stick with "Dear." It may not be original, but it's not silly or clichéd.
  • Exaggerations: Don't send your prospects a snow job; you're sure to lose credibility if you do. Try to say something nice about the prospect's business, but strive to be believable.
  • Dramatic punctuation: Don't overuse exclamation points, underlines, italics and bold typefaces. And limit your use of fonts; remember, it's a letter, not an ad.
  • Too much information: Don't waste prospects' time giving them data they don't need. Tell prospects what you can do for them and why they should choose you instead of a competitor.
  • Odd closings: Keep it simple, not desperate. You are, after all, trying to sound sincere.

Excerpted fromGet Smart: 365 Tips To Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market