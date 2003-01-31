Don't Pitch This
Here's what not to include in your pitch letter.
- Overly solicitous greetings: Try to stick with "Dear." It may not be original, but it's not silly or clichéd.
- Exaggerations: Don't send your prospects a snow job; you're sure to lose credibility if you do. Try to say something nice about the prospect's business, but strive to be believable.
- Dramatic punctuation: Don't overuse exclamation points, underlines, italics and bold typefaces. And limit your use of fonts; remember, it's a letter, not an ad.
- Too much information: Don't waste prospects' time giving them data they don't need. Tell prospects what you can do for them and why they should choose you instead of a competitor.
- Odd closings: Keep it simple, not desperate. You are, after all, trying to sound sincere.
Excerpted fromGet Smart: 365 Tips To Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ