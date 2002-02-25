Get an In-Store Sound System
Studies show that about 70 percent of all buying decisions are made by customers while they're in the store. Using a satellite music system with customized audio messages can turn empty air into an ongoing sales program.
Audio merchandising can boost impulse and add-on purchases, promote high-profit-margin goods and enhance your image. Is it worth it? Well, once they're in your store, customers are a captive audience. Who better to market to?
Excerpted from Get Smart: 365 Tips To Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ