Make sure you need all the bells and whistles on a copier before you buy

November 7, 2002 1 min read

High-speed copiers are relatively cheap until you add in the special features you think you need. Make sure you really need that optional feature before you buy. You might be better off buying a plain high-speed copier and outsourcing any special-needs printing you might have.

Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up Guide You'll Ever Need